Jonas Bergstrand, General Counsel at SSAB, has decided to leave SSAB to become General Counsel at Volvo Construction Equipment.

Jonas Bergstrand has been General Counsel and a member of SSAB's Group Executive Committee since 2006. In the meantime, he has also held several other important responsibilities at SSAB including strategy, purchasing and M&A.

”During my almost 17 years in management, I have experienced the thorough development of SSAB into today's modern listed company with global operations and extensive steel production in three countries. The company I will soon be leaving, today has a unique position on the global high-strength steel market, two very strong domestic markets and we are also a leader in the green transition in the steel industry. I am grateful to have had the privilege of being part of this fantastic journey together with many proud and skilled employees,” says Jonas Bergstrand.

”Jonas is an experienced and valued employee and member of SSAB’s Group Executive Committee. He has been very important in the work of building the company that SSAB is today, with a global position in high-strength steels and as a leader in the green transition in the steel industry. I want to thank Jonas for his efforts for the company and wish him the best of luck in his new position,” says Martin Lindqvist, president and CEO of SSAB.

Jonas Bergstrand is leaving SSAB this summer and a recruitment process to find his successor will begin immediately.