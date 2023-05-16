X-Pact® electrical engineering and automation technology supersedes the third-party foreign automation system installed twenty years ago

Successful upgrade completed during the regular annual shutdown without separate downtimes

SMS group has successfully upgraded the existing automation system at ArcelorMittal Tubarão's hot strip mill in Tubarão, Brasil. The new automation project for the roughing mill and edger, which were delivered twenty years ago by another supplier, required intensive preparations and close cooperation between the parties involved. This enabled the upgrade to be carried out during the regular annual shutdown without the need for separate downtimes.

The new automation system was raised to a new technological level with X-Pact® Embedded controllers and a high-speed EtherCAT I/O system. SMS group's range of services included state-of-the-art X-Pact® electrical engineering and automation technology that guarantees digital readiness, which is essential for getting production units and automation systems ready for digitalization with a minimum of effort. After commissioning, the production team was supported for a time by SMS group's technological experts with the aid of the X-Pact® Service Portal.

The upgrade was timed to coincide with ArcelorMittal Tubarão's regular annual plant shutdown. The first slab was produced successfully and on time after an eleven-day plant shutdown. Despite significant supply chain issues during the pandemic, the project team managed to complete the project on schedule. One of the key success factors was undoubtedly the trusting cooperation between the teams from ArcelorMittal Tubarão, SMS group Brasil and SMS group Germany.