Inner Mongolia Chuangyuan Plate Co., Ltd. awarded a new contract to SMS group during METEC trade fair 2023 in Dusseldorf. The deal covers one complete set of 1,850 millimeter 6-high CVC® plus aluminium cold rolling mill and one complete set of 2,300 millimeter 6-high CVC® plus aluminium cold rolling mill.

Inner Mongolia Chuangyuan Plate is fully owned by Shandong Innovation Group. Founded in 2002, Shandong Innovation Group now possesses more than 20 subsidiaries and ranks No. 1 in aluminium downstream by capacity in the world. With the supplied cold rolling mills from SMS, Shandong Innovation will further strengthen its market positioning in flat products area and produce in a wide range of alloys, from soft to hard grades and to a minimum final thickness of 0.1 millimeter.

SMS group supplied the CRM in the 6-high CVC® plus (Continuous Variable Crown) design complete with entry and exit area equipment, including pay-off and tension reel as well as all the relevant equipment for coil and sleeve handling and the required fluid systems. The state-of-the-art X-Pact® Level 2 setup system from SMS group provides optimal roll gap settings and the technological control systems ensure the tightest thickness and flatness tolerances. The multizone cooling system adds the finishing touch to excellent flatness results.

One highlight is the super-efficient inductive edge heating system developed by SMS group to prevent tight strip edges, a defect frequently seen during the aluminum cold rolling process. The system ensures highly accurate heating of the work rolls in the strip edge area. Compared to other hot edge preventing systems on the market, inductive heating operates with far less energy.

SMS will equip Chuangyuan's CRM with the latest-generation X-Pact® electric and automation system for aluminum rolling mills, comprising operating and sequence controls as well as controls for ancillary components, such as the rolling oil system and low-/high-pressure hydraulic units. The advanced visualization concept behind the X-Pact® Vision HMI, which boasts integrated faceplate technology, ensures harmonized operator guidance as well as safe and convenient operation of all the equipment.

This contract will lay a solid foundation for further cooperation between the two companies in the future. As the market leader for constructing aluminium rolling mills, SMS would like to continue his support to Shandong Innovation's development in China and overseas.