Maintenance services to Fujian Dingsheng for the entire Arvedi ESP plant

Duration of initial term is three years

High-level services will match with the high-level production line

In April 2021, Fujian Dingsheng Steel Ltd. and Primetals Technologies signed contracts for maintenance services for the Arvedi ESP covering maintenance of the caster and rolling mill as well as the repair of caster rollers. Primetals Tangshan Technical Service Ltd. (PTTS) and Primetals Technologies China Ltd. (PTCN) will provide comprehensive maintenance services, supply and repair of propriety components as well as high quality repairs from the Primetals’ workshops located in ChangXing and Tangshan. In addition, operational support, condition monitoring, comprehensive training and technical assistance are part of the Primetals Technologies’ advantages for the customer.

Fujian Dingsheng Steel Ltd., established in 2017 and located in Fujian province, signed a supply contract for a Primetals Technologies’ EAF Quantum furnace and an Arvedi ESP line. The production line in Fujian province has a nominal production capacity of 2.4 million metric tons per year. By using proprietary Primetals Technologies manufacturing and maintenance know how, a stable ramp-up of the production is ensured. Together with foreign expertise from Primetals Technologies Austria and USA a further improving of operational efficiency and product quality will be implemented during the initial term of the three years’ contracts. This comprehensive technology-based services will keep the new sophisticated production line in a perfect state.

PTTS, established in August 2017 in Tangshan, Hebei, is a joint venture between Primetals Technologies and HBIS Tangsteel. PTTS provides services in off-line maintenance, equipment refurbishment, condition monitoring for casters of HBIS group and Chinese companies. The company with its’ approximately 500 employees uses proprietary maintenance technologies and know how of Primetals Technologies, with the purpose of further improving the customers’ operational efficiency and product quality.