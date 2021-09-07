Forged aluminium components for future e-mobility

Digital maintenance tools included in Software-as-a-Service scope

Application of augmented reality through SMS Smart Glasses to support operators

Hirschvogel Automotive Components (Pinghu) Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of automotive parts and components in China, has contracted SMS group (www.sms-group.com) to supply a fully automated MP 3150 closed-die forging press. At the Pinghu location near Shanghai, the press will forge aluminium chassis components with high dimensional accuracy at an exceptionally short cycle time. With this investment Hirschvogel accompanies the market development towards light-weight electric vehicles.

Dr. Jinhong Li, CEO of Hirschvogel Automotive Components (Pinghu) Co., Ltd.: "Thanks to maximum availability combined with higher performance, the fully automated eccentric press from SMS will significantly increase the economic efficiency of our facility. Moreover, SMS has built a number of reference plants for the internationally active Hirschvogel group, and this was the deciding factor for our broad cooperation."

"The recent order continues our long-standing and close business relations with Hirschvogel," says Bernhard Kaminski, Sales Forging Technology at SMS group. In 2006 already, when the Hirschvogel subsidiary was founded in Pinghu near Shanghai, SMS installed the first forging press there. The new line will have a force of 3,150 tons and be the third unit from SMS for this site.

The closed-die forging press will be equipped with a fully automated walking beam system with servo drive for each axis to ensure a perfectly harmonized and smooth sequence of movements. Integrated sensors will permanently monitor the ram position to ensure trouble-free operation. An electro-hydraulic combined clutch and brake unit will be installed for precise switching actions and require just little maintenance. Press parameters will be monitored by an integrated process control system.

The scope of the MP 3150 press furthermore includes the basic digitalization package comprising the software tools SMS-Metrics, Smart Alarm and the maintenance tool SMS Smart Glasses. All will be made available as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. The augmented reality application SMS Smart Glasses will allow SMS experts to support the customer by remote access. Using Smart Glasses, the SMS expert will be able to see real-time what the local operator is looking at, give precise instructions and display additional information on the user's screen.

Commissioning of the fully automated forging press line is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.