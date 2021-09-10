SSAB is to deliver fossil-free steel to Cargotec, a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions. Cargotec plans to use the fossil-free steel in their cargo handling equipment.

SSAB and Cargotec have agreed to work together on the introduction of fossil-free steel to the cargo handling industry. The companies will start coordinated development toward the use of SSAB’s fossil-free steel in Cargotec’s cargo handling equipment.

This is a strategic partnership for the benefit of both parties and end users. It represents a significant milestone in moving toward a sustainable development and a fossil-free product offering.

“We are happy to welcome Cargotec as a partner for fossil-free steel products. Close collaboration with the development of a fossil-free value chain means we contribute to strengthening our customers’ competitiveness and to reducing their carbon footprint. Together, we also ensure the best solutions for end users,” said Martin Lindqvist, President and CEO of SSAB.

“I am proud that we are paving the way in the cargo handling industry through commitment to using fossil-free steel and have this unique opportunity to work with a forerunner in fossil-free steel development. This is an important step toward our vision of becoming a leader in sustainable cargo flow,” said Mika Vehviläinen, CEO of Cargotec.

In 2026, SSAB plans to supply the market with fossil-free steel at a commercial scale after a conversion of its Oxelösund blast furnaces into an electric arc furnace and by using HYBRIT technology, which replaces coking coal traditionally needed for iron ore-based steelmaking, with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen. This process virtually eliminates carbon dioxide-emissions in steel production.

SSAB, LKAB and Vattenfall created HYBRIT, Hydrogen Breakthrough Ironmaking Technology, in 2016, with the aim of developing a technology for fossil-free iron- and steelmaking. In July, SSAB Oxelösund rolled the first fossil-free steel produced using HYBRIT technology, i.e., reduced by 100% fossil-free hydrogen instead of coal and coke, with good results.