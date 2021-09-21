Finishing rolling mill with improved rigidity

Contributes to strengthening the product supply system with more stable quality and delivery time

In June, Primetals Technologies received an order from Kobe Steel, Ltd. for a steel plate finishing rolling mill for its Kakogawa Works located in Kakogawa City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. Implementation is scheduled for the late 2023 to early 2024. This project aims to counter the aging of the existing mill, which came online in 1972, and to strengthen the product supply system with stable quality and delivery time. Primetals Technologies will supply the steel plate finishing rolling mill, auxiliary and ancillary equipment, as well as on-site supervision for erection and commissioning.

Kobe Steel, Ltd. is a global company that operates on a worldwide scale under the group's unified brand of "KOBELCO." It supplies high-value-added steel products, primarily long and flat steel products for automobiles, home appliances, ships, buildings, and bridge cables in Japan and overseas markets. The company is also involved in a wide range of other businesses, including other metal materials than steel, e.g., aluminum, titanium, copper and such, industrial machinery, e.g., compressors and isostatic pressurizers, construction machinery, and engineering.

The finishing rolling mill of Primetals Technologies for this project meets Kobe Steel's needs to strengthen its development and manufacturing technologies for high-performance steel plates. This mill designed with Primetals Technologies' state-of-the-art technologies and proven by extensive records in Japan and other countries will show significantly improved rigidity compared to the existing mill. It will produce steel plates of thickness from 4.5 mm to 360 mm and width from 1,000 mm to 4,500 mm. With the mill, Kobe Steel will strengthen its product supply system with stable quality and delivery time and its development and manufacturing technologies for high-performance steel plates.