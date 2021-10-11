Five year contract signed between thyssenkrupp Materials UK and key customer

Cooperation extended to include multiple services

End product is the showpiece among hybrid balconies – adjustable, lightweight and climate-friendly

A bolt-on balcony system specialist in the UK is relying on the materials expertise as well as the warehousing and logistics knowledge of thyssenkrupp Materials UK. In addition to supplying materials, the British subsidiary of thyssenkrupp Materials Services is becoming even more involved in the value chain of its construction and architecture customers – from supply chain management to first-stage assembly to the warehousing of balcony parts.

Factory opened in West Midlands sets new standards

As a supplier of key materials for the balconies, thyssenkrupp Materials UK is now taking over the production itself. For this purpose, a state-of-the-art factory was opened in the West Midlands region. This brings several advantages: In-house production reduces delivery times by a factor of eight. Furthermore, the time of production is shortened. The bolt-on balconies are made exclusively of non-combustible materials such as aluminum. This serves fire protection, increases strength and reduces the weight of the balconies. The fact that only recycled aluminum is used saves around 88 percent carbon dioxide in production.

Terry Sargeant, Chief Executive Officer at thyssenkrupp Materials UK, is pleased about the investment in the new factory: "We have years of experience in the construction and architecture industries. So far, we have supplied materials for the balconies. Several subcontractors handled the logistics and the balconies were only produced in small numbers. We have now managed to develop an end-to-end solution that is efficient as well as environmentally friendly and also involves high quantities. Thus, our customer has the possibility to fully concentrate on his core business again – the project management and the installation of the balconies."

Prime example of strategic development

This project is representative of the "Materials as a Service" strategic development of the holding company thyssenkrupp Materials Services, to which thyssenkrupp Materials UK belongs. As part of the transformation, the materials distributor and service provider is focusing not only on the supply of materials and raw materials but also on the systematic expansion of integrated supply chain services to better meet customers' growing needs. thyssenkrupp Materials UK offers a vast range of products and a wealth of experience in sourcing and supplying products such as stainless steel, aluminium and mild steel. The company also provides a range of services, whether it be fully welded and fabricated finished parts or bespoke flat products cut to exact sizes. To help reduce inventory and costs, thyssenkrupp Materials UK specialises in supply chain management and logistics solutions.