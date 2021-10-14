Thanks to a close relationship with ArcelorMittal Downstream Solutions Poland, Corab were introduced to the excellent properties of Magnelis® from ArcelorMittal Europe – Flat Products that create long-lasting solar farms. In solar farm applications, ArcelorMittal offers long-term guarantees on Magnelis® of up to 25 years.

“At Corab, we decided to utilise Magnelis® for its strength, exceptional anti-corrosion properties, self-healing on cut edges, and long guarantees,” says Henryk Biały, CEO of Corab. “Magnelis® is now the backbone of our installations and one of our main competitive advantages.”

Corab employ support and new product development from ArcelorMittal to get the most out of Magnelis®, working closely to ensure that the properties of Magnelis® are not affected during manufacturing. As Corab designs meet ArcelorMittal recommendations, the outstanding corrosion protection of Magnelis® can be guaranteed.

Henryk Biały believes that Magnelis® has completely changed the solar industry in Eastern Europe. “Thanks to Magnelis®, solar systems have become lighter, stronger, and more resistant to mechanical and chemical damage. Traditional galvanised products have much lower corrosion resistance. To achieve a similar level of performance to Magnelis®, the zinc coating would have to be very thick, making the structure much heavier.”

The exceptional qualities of Magnelis® have enabled Corab’s photovoltaic systems to become more competitive on the international market. They have installed systems in close to 20 European countries, with a total capacity of more than 500 megawatts (MW) in the first half of 2020.