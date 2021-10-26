The world's largest observation wheel – the "Ain Dubai” – opens today in Dubai. With a total height of 250 meters, the structure is almost twice as tall as the London Eye and tops the previous record holder, the High Roller Ferris Wheel in Las Vegas, by over 50 meters.

The opening of the Ferris wheel coincides with the World EXPO, which will also be held in Dubai from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. The Ain Dubai, also known as the Dubai Eye, was built on the man-made Bluewaters Island, located near the beach district of Jumeirah Beach Residence. From its 48 high-tech gondolas, each with a surface area of 30 m², more than 1,700 people can enjoy the unique 360° view of the Dubai skyline and the city’s famous landmarks, including the Burj Al Arab, the Palm Jumeirah and the Burj Khalifa. A complete rotation in the airconditioned gondolas of Dubai's new landmark takes 45 minutes, and passengers are shown information about the skyline and other structures on screens during the ride.

With more than 9,000 tons of steel, the Ferris wheel weighs more than eight Airbus A380s.

Most of the steel used here came from Dillinger, in thicknesses of up to 200 mm.