Final acceptance certificate issued by customer Algoma Steel

Drive upgrade for downcoiler of direct strip production complex

Voltage levels required special approval

Project completed ahead of schedule

Primetals Technologies has received the Final Acceptance Certificate (FAC) for its drives upgrade project with Algoma Steel, Inc. of Sault Ste. Marie, Canada. The hot strip mill’s master drives for the downcoiler were replaced with state-of-the art drives at Algoma Steel's direct strip production complex.

Unusual challenges for the project involved synchronous motors in the new drives, and voltage levels requiring special certification by the Canadian Standards Association. The 690V AC drive lineup falls between Canada’s current codes for low voltage up to 600V and medium voltage at 1000V.

Despite the additional time required for CSA approval, and COVID-19-related staffing limitations, the project was completed ahead of schedule.

Algoma Steel, Inc. is a key supplier of steel products to customers in Canada and the midwestern United States and is one of only a few producers of plate steel products in Canada. The company's mill is one of the lowest-cost producers of hot rolled steel coil in North America owing in part to its state-of-the-art direct strip production complex.