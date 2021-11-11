Reduces energy consumption

Increases dry dust recycling

Improves green credentials

Reduces maintenance requirements

Recently, ArcelorMittal Poland S.A. placed an order with Primetals Technologies and Mostostal Zabrze Realizacje Przemyslowe S.A. (MZRP) to supply a gas cleaning plant for its blast furnace #2 in Dąbrowa Górnicza, Silesia Voivodeship. The gas cleaning plant constitutes a pilot installation to be built under one of the ArcelorMittal Poland’s R&D projects co-financed from the funds of the European Regional Development Fund. The gas cleaning plant, which includes a cyclone dust separator and wet gas scrubber, will be set up as full turnkey installation. The new equipment will reduce maintenance requirements and energy consumption, increase dry dust recycling and improve the environmental footprint of the site. Work on site is scheduled to start in 2022.

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, and the leading steel producer in Poland, operating six production plants in the south of Poland. Its range of products includes profiles, rails, fittings for the construction, transport and mining industries, as well as flat products for the automotive industry and domestic appliances. The Dąbrowa Górnicza plant specializes in producing heavy profiles. It is also one of a few plants worldwide able to produce 120-meter-long rails.

Primetals Technologies will supply key components, like the Tri-ax cyclone dust separator. This will increase the amount of dry dust recovered for recycling and reduce the requirement for wet waste processing. The whole process will become more energy efficient and reduce the need for ongoing maintenance. This makes the plant more cost effective to run and improves the green credentials of the operations. Construction will be undertaken by the consortium partner MZRP. Commissioning will be done by Primetals Technologies.