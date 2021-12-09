thyssenkrupp Rasselstein now enables customers to open complaints digitally via the Packaging Steel App. This noticeably reduces the processing time for complaints, as the complaints entered are processed directly in the ERP system of Germany's only tinplate manufacturer. For buyers of rasselstein® packaging steel, the complaint process is thus significantly simplified.

Another new feature concerns the news section of the app. After entering their log-in data, customers can now obtain information about rasselstein® packaging steel that goes beyond what is visible to other users.

Opening complaints now possible via Packaging Steel App

“To record a complaint, descriptions, photos, videos and voice messages can be uploaded by our customers directly in the app via the complaint tool,” says Dr. Heiner Schäfgen, Head of Technical Customer Service at thyssenkrupp Rasselstein GmbH, responsible with his team for processing incoming complaints. “The responsible contact person immediately receives a message on their mobile device when their customer has entered a complaint or remark and can start processing it immediately. It doesn't get any simpler or faster than that.”

Customers can use the chat function to get in touch with their contact person while the complaint is being processed. “Before the launch of the upgraded app, a group of selected customers has already tested the tool. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, so we are pleased to now be able to provide these applications to all customers,” says Schäfgen. A prerequisite for using the complaint tool is that the user has been registered by his company with thyssenkrupp Rasselstein for complaint recording.

Years of success in the app stores

Since 2017, the Packaging Steel App has been giving the users an overview of all the packaging steel grades available by thyssenkrupp Rasselstein, and their respective specifications. The app also focuses on current news and innovations from the world’s largest production site for packaging steel. Users can find information on all the potential uses for the material and get an overview of the available coating options. If requested, push notifications keep users updated with news about rasselstein® packaging steel.

The 5.0 update for the Packaging Steel App can be downloaded for Android and iOS in app stores. The app is free and is available in English and German.