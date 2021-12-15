SMS group has entered into an agreement to acquire a 50 percent stake in KAEFER together with Altor Fund V as co-investor

The investment supports KAEFER in developing new business opportunities in the ever-growing market for industrial services

It also creates potential opportunities for cooperation and knowledge sharing on decarbonization, digitalization, energy transition and LNG technology

Together with the European investor Altor Fund V domiciled in Sweden, SMS group has entered into an agreement to acquire a 50 percent stake in KAEFER, a global industrial services company. The owner family of KAEFER will continue to hold the remaining 50 percent. The three parties signed a corresponding investment agreement. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory clearances.

KAEFER is a leading provider of industrial services and solutions with annual sales around EUR 1.8bn and more than 30,000 employees globally. Headquartered in Bremen, the company looks back on a history of more than 100 years and holds leading market positions in the field of asset integrity services for the industry, marine & offshore as well as materials and construction industry.

With this investment, the owner family of SMS intends to broaden its business portfolio and to participate in the ever-growing market for industrial services. In addition, both companies will explore opportunities of joining forces in future fields like decarbonization, digitalization, energy transition, or LNG technology beneficial to sustainability ambitions and customer welfare.