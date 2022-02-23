steel news

Italian minimill producer and industry innovator Ferriere Nord (Pittini Group) is first in operating a 6th generation Danieli billet welder.

With the experience of more than 30 billet-welder installations in operation since 1997, Danieli engineers came up with a new, patented machine design which, in addition to consolidated quality performances offers improved maintainability.

In fact, the innovative design allows shorter cleaning operations, reducing to 50% the time previously required.
This new achievement leads to an improved plant yield which, in the Ferriere Nord case, means an increased efficiency of 5%.
Furthermore, the welder features a cartridge concept applied to the welding clamps which now can be replaced quickly and easily, allowing off-line maintenance in the workshop instead of onboard.

Finally, a new current-control system speeds-up the welding time and improves the homogeneity of the welding joints.
The new billet welder went into operation at Ferriere Nord in January 2022 during a 3-week plant maintenance shut-down.
Billet welders allow endless rolling by welding head and tails of billets, avoiding crops of heads and tails.

Hits: 9

No thoughts on “New-Design Danieli Billet Welder in Operation at Ferriere Nord”

Leave your comment

In reply to Some User
Toggle editor
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Subscribe here to our monthly Newsletter!

tags

best read