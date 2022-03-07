Danieli Service was selected to supply new upper shell and roof for an electric arc furnace producing electro-fused refractory products, mainly used in the construction of melting furnaces. Furnaces that are a crucial in the production of glass and other products.

With a 3.3-meter diameter shell size, technologically this furnace is like those used to melt steel.

The main purpose of the project was to optimize the design by improving the inspection, sampling, slag doors, the cooling system as well as various utilities and sensors.

The new supplied parts were designed to avoid modifications to the furnace bottom shell.

The project, consisting of design, manufacturing, installation and startup, was executed in 10 months, as per contract, and the furnace is now operating on a three-shift basis.