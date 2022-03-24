HANZA Holding AB (publ) officially opens its new production facility in Tartu, Estonia. The new plant strengthens HANZA’s position as a unique supplier of regional and complete manufacturing and creates additional capacity for further growth.

In December 2020, HANZA announced that the company would build a new production plant during 2021, to be opened during the first quarter of 2022. The factory is now completed and constitutes an important part of HANZA's expansion strategy.

HANZA's Chairman of the Board, Francesco Franzé, leads the opening ceremony together with the Ambassador of Sweden in Estonia, H.E. Ms. Ingrid Tersman and the Mayor of Tartu County, Jarno Laur.

"This is an important milestone in HANZA’s development," says Francesco Franzé, Chairman of the Board of HANZA. "A new, modern facility in Estonia, tailormade for complex assembly, creates a strong foundation for continued rapid growth."

"We experience more and more companies suffering from disruptions in the supply chain," says Erik Stenfors, CEO, HANZA. "We provide an alternative through complete and local manufacturing, which does not only create a more reliable supply-chain, but also increased flexibility and lower cost."

"With both parts production and final assembly in the same area, we reduce our carbon footprint," says Emöke Sogenbits, President Cluster Baltics. "To create an optimal manufacturing flow, we have built the new plant directly adjacent to our existing facility for sheet metal production."

The investment in the new plant of 12,000 sqm amounts to approximately SEK 80 million. The opening is celebrated today with HANZA colleagues, customers, suppliers as well as local authorities and partners.