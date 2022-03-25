Leading European high-speed rail producer ArcelorMittal selected Danieli technology for its research and development project focusing on the manufacturing of premium quality rails in Dąbrowa Górnicza, Poland.

The investment will make it possible to deliver 120-m-long head-hardened rails according to the latest European and American standards, in an efficient and environmentally friendly way.

The project is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund as part of the “Smart Growth Operational Program 2014-2020”, measure “Industrial research and development works carried out by enterprises”.

The new rail head hardening system will be able to heat treat the hot rails coming from the rolling mill with lengths over 120 m and mass per metre between 45 and 68 kg/m, and to achieve hardness levels greater than 400 HB.

The selected, Danieli-patented technology involves immersing rails in a non-toxic water-polymer solution allows an effective and flexible cooling treatment that achieves homogenous mechanical properties over the entire rail length.

The Danieli Rail Head Hardening system is energy saving since no air blowers are used for quenching and no additional heating devices are required for head/tail temperature equalization.

A Danieli Automation control system, with dedicated PLC and HMI, will guarantee automatic process settings and control of the new system.

Danieli will be responsible for the supply of elements of the innovative pilot installation: equipment, utilities and services. Projected completion is scheduled for 2023.