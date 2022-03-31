Nucor Steel has awarded SMS group, Inc. the contract to supply a complete melt shop for the new facility to be built in Mason County, West Virginia. The scope includes two 190 metric ton direct current electric arc furnaces (DC EAF), two twin ladle furnaces, and two vacuum tank car degasser facilities. The mechanical supply includes several safety-related auxiliaries, the proprietary SMS bottom anode system, two mechanical vacuum pumping systems, and a unique equipment layout designed to minimize crane movements. The electrics & automation supply includes an advanced Level 2 system. All equipment is supplied "digital ready", for incorporation into a data driven system.

The facility is intended to enable Nucor to expand their portfolio in the automotive market. The vast experience in supplying liquid steel intended for such grades was a determining factor in the selection of SMS group. Project completion is anticipated by 2024 with hot commissioning beginning in the second half of 2024.