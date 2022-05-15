To be installed close to Pattaya, Thailand, the new six-high cold finishing mill for Siam Poongsan Metal will roll a wide product mix of copper, brass and copper-nickel alloys competitively. Strip dimensions will range from an entry thickness of 3.0 mm down to a minimum finish thickness of 0.05 mm, at a maximum strip width of 450 mm.

Based on Danieli Fröhling six-high single-stand reversing mill technology, the mill is particularly designed to roll thin strip with focus on high quality and economical rolling performance. It is equipped with a long-stroke shifting system on the intermediate rolls for a wide range of products, as well as work and intermediate roll bending with roll thermal-crown control for accurate strip flatness.

Plant startup is expected by the end of 2023.