EcoVadis, an internationally recognized ratings platform to assess corporate social responsibility, has awarded its platinum rating to Saarstahl’s sustainability strategy. Saarstahl has thus achieved the highest possible rating, putting it among the top 1 percent of companies assessed in its industry category. The EcoVadis rating confirms the high quality of sustainability management at Saarstahl. Responsible operation and sustainable business management have long been firmly embedded in the corporate policy of the steel-producing company.

The EcoVadis rating is performed annually. Saarstahl had already successfully positioned itself in previous years as a company that operates sustainably and responsibly. In the current assessment, Saarstahl surpassed its gold medal from 2021 and thus earned the platinum medal with 75 points. The rating is valid until May 2023.

“The top rating from EcoVadis for our sustainability management is a great achievement for Saarstahl,” said Dr. Karl-Ulrich Köhler, Chairman of the Saarstahl Board of Management. “The platinum medal affirms that we are effectively implementing our sustainability strategy and taking responsibility for present and future generations through our actions. It is an incentive for us to continue on the path toward carbon-neutral steel production and it sends an important signal to our customers and partners that Saarstahl is ready to take the next steps toward producing green steel.”

The EcoVadis assessment is based on a defined scorecard. This scorecard also incorporates the criteria of the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact and the International Organization for Standardization for the issues of “Environment”, “Labor and Human Rights”, “Ethics” and “Sustainability in Procurement”. The definition of specific evaluation criteria enables worldwide comparison of the companies certified by EcoVadis.