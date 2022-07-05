JSW awarded Danieli Centro Maskin the order for a new SuperGrinder plant to be installed at Dolvi, Maharashtra, India.

This project will represent one of the most important technology milestones for slab conditioning, reconfirming Danieli Centro Maskin solid technology and market leadership.

The new, benchmark slab-inspection and -grinding plant will process a wide array of ultra-low, low- and medium-carbon grades and alloy steel grades, with an average of 2-mm removal-depth.

Structured in two phases, the project will start with the supply of a first grinding unit equipped with the latest-generation, 710-kW power oil-lubricated spindle that will initially ensure an output of approximately 800,000 tpy.

With the installation of the second grinding unit (phase II), the SuperGrinder plant will reach an overall output of 1.3 Mtpy.

Featuring a U-circuit plant layout, a newly designed edge-grinding unit with double-grinding cart configuration will serve the two grinders.

The plant will feature exclusive Danieli Automation TWS platform, along with the E-Cube, Hi-Grind and CastGrind technologies for processing hot slabs up to 800 °C.

The new JSW plant also will feature the latest-generation IntelliGrind surface-defect inspection system, which makes use of combined high-definition image acquisition and laser sectioning, with functions for automatic detection and classification.

The new SuperGrinder plant will start operation by Summer 2023.