Hydro Precision Tubing –Hydro Suzhou– awarded Danieli Breda the contract for a new, 60-MN front-loading direct extrusion press for the Suzhou plant, Jiangsu province, in the south of China.

The investment aims at reinforcing the production of special aluminium profiles for the automotive market, widely requested by the Chinese and international markets.

Danieli Breda was selected because of the innovative technological solutions and the reliability of the superior-quality equipment produced at Danieli workshops in Italy, along with the technical support from the Danieli China Service Team for startup and after-sale services.

Modern Danieli Breda presses feature the patented “ESED 4.0” energy-saving system, which enables an average energy savings of 25-30%, and a predictive maintenance system that enhances plant availability and lowers operational and maintenance costs.

Hydraulic pumps and electrical cabinets pre-installed on skids optimize layout exploitation and quick installation.

The new press is expected to extrude the first profiles by April 2023. An identical Danieli Breda 60-MN extrusion press is in operation at Hydro Phoenix in the USA, since 2021.