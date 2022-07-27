A new entry section for the ArcelorMittal continuous pickling line at Mardyck, France, was commissioned by Danieli Service.

The line upgrade consisted of new equipment and advisory services from erection and commission to production startup.

The installed equipment includes a pay-off reel, coil car, hold-down roll structure, flattener, shear, pinch roll, steel structures and roller tables.

The purpose of the upgrade requested by ArcelorMittal was to operate with oval coils that give extra loads in the uncoiling phase, due to the oval coil inertia during rotation, and to reduce periodic maintenance time.

The new steel structures supporting the machines are certified in accordance with EN 1090-1, European Standard that specifies requirements for conformity assessment of performance characteristics for structural steel components and relevant CE marking.

The erection and commissioning activities –including cold tests– were performed while the rest of the original line was regularly in production.