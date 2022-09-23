SMS aluminum cold rolling mill technology meets Hindalco's high standards for state-of-the-art rolling technology

SMS ecoplants Multiplate® filter and Airwash™ system aligns with Hindalco's sustainability focus.

SMS group announced today that Hindalco, one of the world's largest aluminium companies, has placed an order for the supply of a high-performance cold rolling mill for wide aluminium strip. The new mill will be constructed within the periphery of Hindalco's Aditya Aluminium Unit in Lapanga in Odisha, India. The facility is located near another FRP division of Hindalco in Hirakud, where the company is operating a hot rolling mill.

Hindalco Industries Limited supplies the local and international markets with its aluminium products, which cover a whole alloy spectrum from soft to very hard aluminium grades. The new cold rolling mill is part of Hindalco's strategy to expand its value-added product portfolio and serve the growing demand for sustainable aluminium solutions.

The new cold rolling mill will feature the well proven interplay of the mill builder's CVC® plus (Continuously Variable Crown) technology and other comprehensive actuators, ensuring highest product quality of strips up to 2.2 meters width and as thin as 0.1 millimeters. In addition the advanced rolling technology aligns with Hindalco's focus on green technologies. For cleaning the rolling oil, SMS group will supply two of their Multiplate®-filters. The exhaust air will be cleaned by an Airwash™-system that reclaims rolling oil for economic and ecological re-use.

The first coils will be produced on the new aluminium cold rolling mill in end-2024. With this new mill, Hindalco's FRP (Flat Rolled Products) capacity will increase by 170,000 tons, cementing its leadership position in aluminium downstream. The new facility will enable Hindalco to serve the packaging, beverage can, and building & construction industries. This project is the biggest aluminium downstream project in India.

Hindalco Industries Limited is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group and an industry leader in aluminium and copper. In India, Hindalco's aluminium units across the country encompass the gamut of operations from mining, alumina refining, captive power plants and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling and extrusions. Hindalco ranks among the global aluminium majors with a manufacturing a footprint spanning ten countries.