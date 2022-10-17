Danieli Service will carry out the upgrade project supplying new downcoiler and installation services.

Jindal United Stainless Limited – JUSL selected Danieli Service to supply a new downcoiler #2 for upgrading its hot-strip mill down coiler area at JUSL, Jajpur plant, India, which is producing stainless-steel grades 200, 300, 400 series.

In addition to the selected new mechanical equipment –side guides, downcoiler, coil stripper and coil lifting cars¬– the scope of supply also includes the engineering and advisory services for the installation.

The new downcoiler will be able to coil up to 36-t hot-strip coils with a maximum thickness of 22mm and 1650mm wide, at a coiling speed of 16 m/s, controlled by a new Danieli Automation electrical and automation package.

The erection and commissioning activities will be performed within the agreed schedule from the contract coming into force.