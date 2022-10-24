SMS wins German Award for Supply Chain Management 2022 with BOXBAY high-bay storage system

Award-winning technology offers port operators efficient, climate-neutral high-bay solutions aimed at mitigating logistics bottlenecks

More efficient use of surface area: BOXBAY high-bay storage system offers up to three times the capacity

Quayside transshipment speed is up to 20 percent higher

SMS group was presented with the German Award for Supply Chain Management for its latest BOXBAY logistics technology at a ceremony held as part of the International Supply Chain Conference. BOXBAY offers an innovative solution to some of the key challenges in container port logistics. The system is a real game changer for ports of the future, as it combines economic goals with environmental targets.

With BOXBAY, the containers are stacked up to eleven levels high in a fully automated high-bay storage system. This allows direct access to every single container. At the same time, BOXBAY can offer up to three times more capacity and efficiency compared to conventional storage systems, where containers often have to be reshuffled several times. Thanks to full automation and digitalization, the quayside transshipment speed can be increased by up to 20 percent – a major economic advantage for the very cost-intensive container shipping sector. The photovoltaic system on the roof of the storage system means that BOXBAY can also be operated in a CO2-neutral way.

Burkhard Dahmen, CEO of SMS group: ‟We are very proud that our BOXBAY technology convinced the jury. The award also represents a huge success and motivation for the whole team. BOXBAY can make container handling in ports much more efficient while at the same time contributing to the decarbonization of supply chains."

SMS originally developed the BOXBAY high-bay storage system to handle metal coils that can weigh up to 40 tons. This technology, which has proven itself in the metals industry, has been successfully further developed by SMS for port logistics.

In January 2021, a first facility was put into operation in Dubai. Up to the end of June 2022, 150,000 container movements were carried out under realistic operating conditions and verified the market maturity of the system. BOXBAY is already being put to the test by leading global port operators. Several projects are currently in the design, layout, or budgeting phase.