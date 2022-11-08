thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel GmbH has successfully launched the production management system PSImetals 5 from PSI Metals. The software modules Production and Quality control the cold rolling mill, heat treatment, surface treatment and cutting. The solution allows for a seamless integration of the production processes with the business layer in ERP and plant automation.

Prior to the version update, thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel used individual solutions with limited functionalities and features in their plants in Gelsenkirchen, Germany and Isbergues, France. With PSImetals 5, the two sites now are running harmonized solutions while gaining full transparency of all materials and activities in the respective plants. The comprehensive functionalities and configuration capabilities of the new system allow site-specific enhancements and project specific adaptations for their factories in Gelsenkirchen and Isbergues.

Michael Umierski, Head of Information Technology Management at thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel explains: "By implementing a standard system with customer-specific extensions and cooperation between our two plants in France and Germany, the go-live helps us to harmonize our quality and production processes across our IT landscape. This is an important step on our way to sustainable and digitalized steel production."

thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel GmbH, a subsidiary of the thyssenkrupp Group, is a leading manufacturer of high-quality electrical steel. The digitalization of processes is intended to improve steel production and quality management and adapt them optimally to customer needs.

The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). The industry-specific products, which are built from standard components, are sold both directly and via the multi-cloud PSI App Store and can also be customized by customers and partners themselves. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,200 people worldwide.