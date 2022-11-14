SMS group supplies process technology for the world's first large-scale green steel production plant

Green steel production based on green hydrogen instead of carbon

SMS group supply from melt shop to finishing lines

Focus on CO2-neutrality, whole process chain almost carbon neutral

Order size of more than EUR 1 billion, including announced orders awarded to Midrex and Paul Wurth

Lighthouse project proves SMS´s green steel mission

SMS group, one of the world's leading steel and metals plant engineering companies, has been selected to provide a broad range of technology and equipment for the H2 Green Steel project in Sweden. The agreement will see SMS group, including Paul Wurth and its consortium partner Midrex, as suppliers of process equipment from ironmaking to the finished steel products of the world's first industrial-scale steel plant based on hydrogen and electricity from renewable sources.

‟Our aim at H2 Green Steel is nothing less than to pioneer an industrial revolution in the steel industry", said Maria Persson Gulda, CTO of H2 Green Steel. "We want to use existing technology, modify it and integrate it in a different way to make green steel a reality today, not in the distant future. We have jointly designed the plant to make a significant CO2 reduction throughout the whole steel plant in a way that will set our steel plant apart from others in the market. We have chosen SMS group for this project because we believe in their capabilities, which have been demonstrated in numerous industrial projects around the world."

‟We are very proud to supply the technology for the world's first large-scale all-green steel plant," said Burkhard Dahmen, CEO of SMS group. ‟This is not only an important step for H2 Green Steel, but also an excellent opportunity to underline our competence and mission in green steelmaking."

SMS group will, together with fully owned Paul Wurth and its consortium partner Midrex, provide a MIDREX® direct reduction plant, the EAF based melt shop, a CSP® Nexus casting and hot rolling plant as well as an advanced cold rolling and processing complex for the production of a broad product mix including Advanced High Strength Steel and automotive steel grades. Leading car manufacturers have already signed agreements with H2 Green Steel for the supply of green, high-quality steel. The total order volume for SMS group exceeds EUR 1 billion.

The H2 Green Steel site will be a close to 300 hectares greenfield area in Boden in the Swedish Norbotten region. The plant is expected to produce green steel by 2025, ramping up volumes in 2026.

Burkhard Dahmen: ‟Hydrogen based green steel is the future of primary steelmaking, and we are all working at full speed to deliver the key technologies to start a new era of steelmaking. We are excited to continue our partnership with the H2 Green Steel team and looking forward to the joint realization of this lighthouse project."