Primetals Technologies will provide maintenance services to JSW Dolvi’s two new 2-strand slab casters

Services will increase equipment lifetime, thereby reducing machine downtime and improving product quality

Duration of initial term is three years



JSW Dolvi has placed an order with Primetals Technologies for comprehensive maintenance services, including spare parts supply, for its new continuous casters at the steel plant in Dolvi, Maharashtra province, India. The slab casters have a production capacity between 4 and 4.5 million tons of steel per year.

Improved product quality

Aimed at increasing equipment lifetime and improving product quality, this technology-based service contract includes comprehensive state-of-the-art maintenance services. Primetals Technologies will provide technical experts as well as skilled workers, supply spare parts, and repair slab caster components. The initial term of the contract is three years, with an option for an extension.

“Will set new benchmarks”

“To ensure continuous production and to further improve product quality, we decided to collaborate with a reliable supplier in the metallurgical services business. We are confident that the productivity of the plant and the quality of the steel produced at the Dolvi steel plant will set new industry benchmarks,” says Amit Sakar, Vice President at JSW Dolvi.

Karl Purkarthofer, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Metallurgical Services at Primetals Technologies, adds: “This contract is a major milestone for technology-based maintenance services in India and will further strengthen the long-lasting partnership between JSW and Primetals Technologies.” In 2017, Primetals Technologies was awarded an order from JSW for two continuous slab casters and a hot rolling mill at JSW’s Maharashtra plant. The slab casters were implemented in 2021. One of India’s leading steel producers, JSW Steel had an annual production capacity of about 18 million tons of steel in 2021.