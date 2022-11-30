SMS to supply a fully automatic eccentric closed-die forging press with a press force of 31.5 MN

Pacific Precision expands its investment in aluminium forging

Production of suspension components for lightweight solutions in the automotive industry

Based in Taizhou, China, precision forging manufacturer Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Company, a leading enterprise within the Confederation of Chinese Metalforming Industry (CCMI), has placed an order with SMS group for a fully automatic MP 3150 eccentric closed-die forging press. With its new 31.5 MN press, Pacific Precision will be able to forge aluminium chassis components on a much larger scale. SMS group will deliver the press and the tools, which are specially designed for aluminium forging. Pacific Precision Forging, a well-known, worldwide supplier of precision gears and gear-shafts, has been mainly focusing on steel forging. This new expansion investment in aluminium forging provides Pacific Precision with access to the growing automotive market segment for more lightweight designs.

‟With numerous reference plants in China, and particularly with its aluminium forging technology, SMS group impressed us right across the board. In order for us to enter the market for aluminium forging, SMS' expertise was the crucial factor for placing this order. SMS also has qualified experts on hand in China to support us," says James Guan, Head of Forging at Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging.

‟Against the background of CO2-reduction measures, the demand for lighter vehicle components is growing worldwide. This is where forgings made of aluminium have tremendous potential: in addition to their lighter weight, they boast high material strength and a long life cycle. For aluminium forging, SMS has not only the proven press concepts but also the necessary process expertise. Our tools are designed to suit the special material flow for the aluminium forming process and enable narrow temperature ranges to be adhered to," says Bernhard Kaminski from the Sales Closed-die Forging Presses team at SMS group.

The MP 3150 closed-die forging press is equipped with a fully automatic walking-beam system and spraying technology for cooling and lubrication. A harmonious motion sequence of the automatic walking beam is ensured by servo-electric drives for each axis of movement. Sensors permanently monitor the ram position and ensure fully synchronized, trouble-free operation. The extremely low-maintenance electrohydraulic clutch-brake system ensures precise switching.

Commissioning of the new eccentric press is scheduled for Q2 2024.