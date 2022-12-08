Tata Steel, one of the world's leading steel producers, has signed a memorandum of understanding with SMS group to reduce carbon emissions at Tata's integrated steel plants across India. SMS group will contribute its leading technological expertise in designing, supplying and commissioning plants with significantly lower CO2 emissions.

Burkhard Dahmen, CEO and Chairman of SMS group, said: "Our companies have a common goal to reduce carbon emissions from iron and steel production, as the industry is not only key to economic prosperity, it is also one of the largest CO2 emitters. We are therefore very proud to team up with Tata Steel and are committed to supporting the company with its decarbonization roadmap. This represents an important contribution in the fight against climate change and is beneficial for the Indian economy as a whole and especially for the communities located around the steel plants."

The MoU with Tata Steel is another milestone in SMS group's mission to turn metals green. SMS can draw on its unique positioning as an expert in all major metals, as a supplier of the complete process chain, including all upstream and downstream processes plus recycling, and as a provider of services covering automation, digitalization, and consulting. With more than 150 years of experience, SMS offers all the products and services needed to forge a greener metals industry (#turningmetalsgreen).