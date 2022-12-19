In the frame of its decarbonization plan through an innovative DRI program, ArcelorMittal has chosen Energiron DRI Direct Reduced Iron technology for its Dofasco plant in Canada.

The Energiron Alliance (Tenova+Danieli) will design and supply a 2.5-Mtpy, hydrogen-ready Energiron ZR direct reduction plant to be located in Hamilton, Canada.

The Energiron technology, jointly developed by Tenova and Danieli, is the most flexible DR technology for virgin metallic unit production in terms of makeup gases utilization, and is already designed to maximize the reduction of CO2 emissions.

The ArcelorMittal Dofasco plant will transition away from the blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace steelmaking production route to the Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) – Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) production route, which carries a significantly lower carbon footprint. The investment will reduce annual CO2 emissions at Hamilton operations by approximately 3 Mtpy, which represents approximately 60% of emissions.

The new Energiron plant will be able to use Natural Gas (NG) as reducing agent with the possibility to mix it with hydrogen up to 100%. The plant will have the flexibility to use different reducing gases in any combination or proportion, using the same Energiron ZR scheme.

The technology has the capability to capture and use CO2, which will further reduce the overall plant CO2 emissions and provide an additional revenue stream for the plant operations.

The plant will produce hot DRI pellets that will be processed via the proven Hytemp pneumatic transport system, to a new EAF mill to be located next to the Energiron plant.

ArcelorMittal Chairman Mr. Lakshmi Mittal said:

“This project will transform how we make steel in Hamilton by introducing coal free, lower-carbon technologies. It will enable us to make significant progress this decade, reduce our emissions in Hamilton by approximately 60 per cent and lay strong foundations for near zero steelmaking. It will also ensure that Hamilton’s rich history of steelmaking endures, and that ArcelorMittal Dofasco is able to produce the advanced steel solutions Canada needs to support its own vision of transitioning to a net zero economy.”

Mr. Aditya Mittal, CEO ArcelorMittal, said:

“ArcelorMittal’s ambition is to lead the decarbonisation of the steel industry. Steel is a critical material that will sit at the heart of a decarbonised economy. It is a vital material for the renewable energy infrastructure, the electric vehicles and the low carbon buildings that will build our zero-carbon world. The scale of this opportunity is significant, and we want to ensure that we can meet the demand this opportunity will bring with growing volumes of increasingly lower-carbon steel.”