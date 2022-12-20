Industry to meet at Expo Centre Sharjah from January 9 to 12, 2023

Innovative solutions in welding technology are in demand internationally. This is why the world's leading trade fair SCHWEISSEN & SCHNEIDEN is involved in other strong trade fairs and opens up promising market and sales opportunities for companies there. There is also a close partnership with SteelFab, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates from January 9 to 12, 2023. For example, SteelFab offers exhibitors of SCHWEISSEN & SCHNEIDEN the opportunity to present their products and services at the Middle East's most important trade fair for metalworking, metal production and steel processing, together with around 150 other exhibitors.

SteelFab makes it possible to establish contacts in this economically important region. The majority of trade visitors come from the Gulf region, followed by other countries from the Middle East and North Africa. Exhibitors from more than 30 countries use SteelFab as a platform for their presentation. Germany, the UK, India, Italy and Turkey make up the largest international participations. In total, more than 400 brands will be represented, providing a comprehensive overview of industry innovations on more than 12,000 square meters.

SCHWEISSEN & SCHNEIDEN international

SCHWEISSEN & SCHNEIDEN has already been working with SteelFab for several years. With BEIJING ESSEN WELDING & CUTTING and INDIA ESSEN WELDING & CUTTING, SCHWEISSEN & SCHNEIDEN is also present in the important markets of China and India. Preparations are already in full swing for the next edition of SCHWEISSEN & SCHNEIDEN, which will be held at Messe Essen/Germany from September 11 to 15, 2023.