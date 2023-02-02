Upgrades increase the capacity of existing electrolytic tough pitch (ETP) and copper tin alloys (CuSn) rolling mill

Production projected to begin in 2024

Rated output to increase to 35 tons per hour

Primetals Technologies is partnering with Southwire Company to expand an existing Southwire Continuous Rod (SCR) system owned and operated by an Asian customer who manufactures wire, cables, and related products. Several additions to the production process will increase the SCR system’s capacity to 35 tons per hour of electrolytic tough pitch (ETP) and copper tin alloys (CuSn) wire rod.

New roughing mill

Primetals Technologies will provide engineering, manufacturing, and commissioning services to support the equipment upgrades. The new capacity is tentatively scheduled to come online in the fall of 2024. The updated SCR mill will produce coils of mainly 8-millimeter diameter rod using a trapezoidal cast bar sized 6,000-square millimeter. The contract includes a new roughing mill with two 457-millimeter roughing mill stands, a lubrication oil system, updated drive assemblies for existing mill stands and shears, as well as modifications to the existing entry shear and the rod cooling and cleaning system.

