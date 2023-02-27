Inductotherm Heating & Welding are delighted to announce that they have been awarded the Silver - Ecovadis Sustainability Rating. This new accolade follows hot on the heels of Inductotherm Heating & Welding’s triple BSI - ISO accreditation awarded in June 2022 which included ISO9001 for Quality, ISO45001 for Occupational Health & Safety and ISO14001 for the Environment.

Inductotherm Heating & Welding are undertaking a process of developing and improving their environmental and sustainability practices to ensure they are sensitive and responsible to the local and wider environment. Implementing a wide range of changes in all areas of the business from adopting renewable energy to changing to eco-friendly supplies and engaging with suppliers as an on-going commitment by the company.

In addition to their commitment of social and environmental responsibility these accolades provide their customer base with the reassurance that they are engaging with a forward thinking and ethical company committed to providing their customers with the environmentally sound and continually improving service. Achieving the Silver rating has already allowed Inductotherm Heating and Welding to attain “Preferred Supplier Status” with existing Tier 1 customers who highly value sustainability across all areas of their business.

Ecovadis was founded in 2007 and has grown to become the world largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability rating. The Ecovadis sustainability methodology evaluates how well a company has integrated the principles of sustainability/CSR into their business and management systems based on seven founding principles:

Assessment by international experts.

Tailored to industry sector, country and company size.

Source diversification to ensure rich stakeholder input for reliable scoring.

Utilize technology to ensure a secure and confidential process and accelerated cycle time.

Traceability and transparency of documentation

Evidence-based.

Excellence through continuous improvement.

The methodology is built on internationally sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact and the ISO26000 with performance measure across 21 indicators in four themes:

Environment

Labor & Human Rights

Ethics

Sustainable Procurement.

Inductotherm Group offers advanced technology for the engineering, manufacturing and service of thermal processing equipment used in the melting, heating, heat treating, forging, galvanizing, coating, cutting and welding of metals. Bringing together 40 companies with 38 manufacturing facilities located in 23 countries, Inductotherm Group delivers innovative products throughout the world. Customers rely on Inductotherm, Inductoheat, Thermatool, Radyne, Consarc and other trusted brands in the Inductotherm Group to provide outstanding equipment and services.