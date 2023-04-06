Designed for an annual production capacity of 500,000 tons

Supports shift to higher-margin value-added products

First coil scheduled for mid-2025

Nucor Steel Berkeley, a sheet mill division of U.S.-based steel producer Nucor Corporation, has placed an order with Primetals Technologies for a new, automotive-grade continuous galvanizing line (CGL). The CGL will be implemented at Nucor’s facility located in Huger, South Carolina. Nucor Corporation is North America’s largest steel producer and is the largest recycler of any material in the Americas.

Advanced technology

Nucor Steel Berkeley will have one of the most advanced CGLs in the Western Hemisphere. With an annual capacity of approximately 500,000 tons, the new line will increase the company’s galvanized production capacity and enable this location to produce advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) and other automotive products. The new equipment supports the company’s strategy to shift its product mix to higher-margin value-added items. Nucor Steel Berkeley expects to produce the first coil by mid-2025. There were several factors behind Nucor’s selection decision. Primetals Technologies met all technical requirements and will, during the project execution phase, leverage the strengths of its global organization. Locally, skilled workers based in the Primetals Technologies service workshop in Huger will perform pre-assembly work on-site and will support installation and equipment modification.

Comprehensive solution

Primetals Technologies is responsible for engineering and the supply of a vertical galvanizing furnace with galvanneal capability, afterpot cooling, and quench technology. Primetals Technologies has partnered with Clecim, a leading heavy industry manufacturer, for the supply of key mechanical scope, including terminal equipment and special products. A complete automation package, including drives, furnace model, and advanced scheduling, as well as power solutions, including a new incoming substation, rounds off the scope of supply.

Six sheet steel mills

A leading North American producer of merchant bar, rebar, engineered bar, structural steel, carbon steel plate, and sheet steel products, Nucor Corporation operates six sheet steel mills in the U.S., and is currently in the process of adding a seventh sheet mill, which will be located in Mason County, West Virginia. These plants produce flat-rolled steel for the automotive, appliance, construction, pipe and tube, and several other industries and consumer applications. Currently, Nucor’s six operating sheet mills have an annual capacity of approximately 13.8 million tons per year.