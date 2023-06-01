Epiroc becomes the first company in the mining industry to sign a delivery agreement with Swedish steelmaker SSAB for SSAB Zero™ – a fossil carbon emission-free recycled steel produced using fossil-free energy sources. The steel will be used in Epiroc’s battery-electric range of underground mine trucks and loaders, set to be introduced as soon as Q3 2023.

SSAB Zero™ will be used in the production of Epiroc’s Smart and Green series of battery-electric mine trucks and loaders, enabling zero-emission underground operations. The partnership between SSAB and Epiroc is part of Epiroc’s long-term commitment to produce the world’s greenest machines, as well as SSAB´s aim to help create fossil-free value chains.

“SSAB Zero™ broadens our zero-emission portfolio and strengthens the business offering, allowing us to bring zero-emission steel to our customers already this year,” says Thomas Hörnfeldt, Head of Sustainable Business at SSAB. ““There is a large demand for this kind of steel, and it is satisfying to have such an offer in place.”

“We are very excited to utilize SSAB’s pioneering low-carbon solutions. This is one of many ways that we are accelerating the transformation of the mining industry – while also helping our customers to reach their sustainability goals,” says Sami Niiranen, President of Epiroc’s Underground division.

SSAB Zero™ has zero fossil carbon emission (less than 0.05 kg CO2e emissions per kg steel in scope 1 and 2) in operations, including purchased energy and transportation. SSAB practices market-based emission factors for the electricity used and may secure fossil-free electricity through electricity guarantees of origin. Fossil fuels remain in the ground as SSAB has implemented a system to manage and ensure the correct source and use of alternatives connected to the production of SSAB Zero™. Only recycled steel is used as a raw material, which means SSAB Zero™ supports the circular economy. SSAB does not engage in carbon emission offsetting activities.