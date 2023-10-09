Dr. Michel Siemon appointed as first CEO of Primobius GmbH

Supervisory Board: "Right time for a strategic expansion of the leadership team"

Managing Directors, Merrill Gray and Horst Krenn, continue to head joint operations

As Primobius commences its transition from R&D organisation to commercial plant supplier, it has commenced the strategic expansion of its leadership and senior management teams. Michel Siemon, has been appointed CEO of Primobius, the lithium-ion battery recycling joint venture between SMS group and Neometals Ltd.

Michel Siemon, CEO of Primobius: ‟Primobius has already been able to set some remarkable milestones in the few years since our foundation. At our demonstration plant in Hilchenbach, we have continuously improved the recycling process and recovery rates. The shredding 'Spoke' component of the recycling plant is now operating commercially. With Mercedes Benz and Stelco, we have landmark projects in two important markets as the global interest in our process grows. We have set a clear course for the years ahead and my task is to focus on the strategic development of the company. I am very much looking forward to continuing the success together with the whole team."

Michel Siemon has been with Primobius since the very beginning. He was responsible for setting up the joint venture in 2020 and for helping to drive the strategic positioning to date. He currently also holds the position of Head of Corporate Development at SMS group. Michel has more than ten years of strategic business development experience across industries including, but not limited to, automotive, industrial goods, and metals.

Chair of the Supervisory Board of Primobius, Chris Reed: "Now is the right time for a strategic expansion of the leadership team. Michel was on board from the first hours of the joint venture. We are pleased that he is now a formal part of the management team. He knows all the processes and has already played a decisive role in shaping the successful path of Primobius to date. Together with Merrill Gray and Horst Krenn, who will continue to jointly perform the duties of Managing Director, he will help us to reach our ambitious goals."